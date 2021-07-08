England fans from south of England revel in semi-final win
Jubilant fans celebrated late into the night after England won a place in a first major final since 1966.
The country's men's football team will face Italy on Sunday at 20:00 BST in the Euro 2020 final.
Tim Murray, from Chandler's Ford, Hampshire, found bars shut on returning to his hotel in London after attending the match but bought drinks from a supermarket and partied there.
He has attended the last eight World Cups and hopes to go on Sunday.
Mr Murray said: "It's coming home. I'm ecstatic.
"We got the train back to Waterloo (from Wembley) and by that time the bar was closed so we quickly nipped over to Sainsbury's and got a few tinnies and borrowed a few glasses from the bar and still had a drink."
Carl Withers, the joint-manager of Binfield FC in Berkshire, got home from Wembley at 01:30.
He said the match was a "collection of joy and emotion" and that fans were so gripped by the match that they forgot about the difficulties with the coronavirus pandemic.
"It felt normal, which probably doesn't sound great. It was such a carnival atmosphere in the concourse: singing, hugging, kissing", he said.
"I think for that 90 minutes no-one really thought what had gone on (with the pandemic). It was about the game and winning."
Simon Oliver, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, sat amongst Danish fans in the stadium.
He said the experience was "phenomenal" but that the game passed by in a blur.
"I got into bed at 3am. Getting home was a bit of a nightmare - there were a couple of trains cancelled.
"Everyone in the queue was singing - nobody cared."
