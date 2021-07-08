Jonathan Taylor: Oil whistleblower 'coming home' from Croatia
An oil industry whistleblower who has been trapped in Croatia amid extradition proceedings has said he is free to return home.
Jonathan Taylor, from Southampton, was arrested last July on an Interpol red licence, issued by Monaco, on bribery and corruption charges.
The lawyer had lifted the lid on bribery at his old employer, Dutch oil firm SBM Offshore.
He said Croatia's justice minister had overturned a decision to extradite him.
The BBC has contacted Croatia's Ministry of Justice and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for comment.
Mr Taylor was held when he arrived in Dubrovnik for a family holiday. His wife and two children have since returned home.
His arrest came after the authorities in Monaco sought to extradite him for questioning about claims he demanded money to keep quiet.
Mr Taylor, who has not been charged with any offence, denies the claims.
He said the Croatian Minister of Justice Ivan Malenica had overturned a decision by the county's supreme court to extradite him to Monaco.
"I am delighted, I'm coming home.... Jon is coming home," he said.
He spent nine years working in Monaco for SBM Offshore, a Dutch multinational oil and natural gas company.
In 2012 he blew the whistle on corrupt practices at the firm - providing evidence about bribes being offered to government officials in return for lucrative contracts.
Following Mr Taylor's evidence, SBM Offshore agreed a $240m (£186m) settlement with the Dutch authorities. It paid a similar sum to settle a case in the US.
SBM Offshore previously said it had not influenced the extradition request.
