Man released after car travels wrong way on M3 near Winchester
A man who was arrested after a car was spotted driving the wrong way on a motorway has been released.
Police said a blue Subaru Impreza was seen travelling southbound on the northbound side of the M3, near Winchester, at 01:30 BST on Sunday.
Its headlights were on full beam and its hazard warning lights were also on.
A 50-year-old man, from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink-driving has been released while inquiries continue.
Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, between junctions nine and 11, to come forward.
