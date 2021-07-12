Three Isle of Wight men deny people smuggling charge
- Published
Three men from the Isle of Wight have appeared in court charged with attempting to bring migrants illegally into the UK on board a yacht.
Jean-Pierre Labelle, 44, Stephen Redhead, 47, and Christopher Barber, 54, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to facilitate unlawful entry into the UK at Newport Crown Court.
They are accused of trying to smuggle non-EU citizens into the country between 1 January and 30 June 2020.
A trial has been set for 21 February.
Mr Barber and Mr Redhead, both from Shanklin, have been released on unconditional bail.
Mr Labelle, from Ryde, has been remanded into custody ahead of the trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.