Armed police respond to Southsea gun alert

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice were called to Eastern Parade at about 20:00 BST on Sunday

Armed police and dogs were called to a seaside resort following reports of a man carrying a gun.

Officers were called to Eastern Parade, Southsea, Hampshire, at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The man, from Southsea, remains in custody. No-one was hurt in the incident, police said.

