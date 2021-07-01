Eastleigh bus fire: Driver evacuated from double-decker
- Published
A bus driver has been rescued from a fire on a double-decker bus.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze on Southampton Road, Eastleigh, at about 17:30 BST.
Only the driver was evacuated, as no passengers were onboard because it was out of service.
There has been some damage to nearby properties, but there are no reports of any injuries. Crews remain at the scene.
Police said Southampton Road, Chestnut Avenue, Derby Road, Market Street and Campbell Road were all affected by the fire, with closures in place.
@BBCBreaking— jason duff (@duffmeister7) July 1, 2021
Bus on fire Eastleigh but a Texaco garage not sure if anyone is hurt . pic.twitter.com/pygoZUfNFk
Witness Jason Duff, who posted video and images of the fire on social media, said he was "just walking up the road" when he heard "lots of big bangs" by the petrol station.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.