BBC News

Eastleigh bus fire: Driver evacuated from double-decker

Published
image copyrightJason Duff
image captionThe bus caught on fire at the junction of Derby Road and Southampton Road

A bus driver has been rescued from a fire on a double-decker bus.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze on Southampton Road, Eastleigh, at about 17:30 BST.

Only the driver was evacuated, as no passengers were onboard because it was out of service.

There has been some damage to nearby properties, but there are no reports of any injuries. Crews remain at the scene.

Police said Southampton Road, Chestnut Avenue, Derby Road, Market Street and Campbell Road were all affected by the fire, with closures in place.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Witness Jason Duff, who posted video and images of the fire on social media, said he was "just walking up the road" when he heard "lots of big bangs" by the petrol station.

image captionPolice and fire crews are at the scene

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.