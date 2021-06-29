Three arrested as men flee from lorry in Hampshire
- Published
Three men have been arrested after police received reports of several men fleeing from the trailer of a lorry.
Officers were called to a roundabout connecting the A31 and Southampton Road in Cadnam, Hampshire, at about midday.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating travel of another person, with a view to exploitation.
Two other men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of entering the UK without leave.
All three men remain in custody.
Up to 10 men were seen exiting the vehicle and heading into woodland, Hampshire Constabulary said.
A police helicopter was also sent to the scene.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.