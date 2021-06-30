Mark Burgess: Ex-church choirmaster jailed for child sex abuse
- Published
A former church choirmaster and teacher who sexually abused children over three decades has been jailed for 40 years.
Mark Burgess, from Portsmouth, carried out the attacks in church vestries, school music rooms and at home during piano lessons between 1976 and 2009.
The 68-year-old was found guilty of 48 sex offences against 13 victims after a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.
The court heard statements from victims describing "guilt and shame" they felt from the abuse.
Burgess worked as a music teacher at City of Portsmouth Boys' School and ran choirs at All Saints Church in Portsmouth and St John's Church in Westbourne, West Sussex.
The court was told he used his positions of power to groom children, some of whom he would ply with alcohol before starting to molest them.
Judge William Ashworth told Burgess he would spend at least 21 years in jail before being eligible for parole.
He said the abuse had "devastating, lifelong effect" on one victim, while another "tried to bury the memory" of what happened to him.
He highlighted the "terrible anxiety and panic attacks" that another victim had suffered, and another's feelings of "disgust and shame".
'Deep shame'
The defendant was found guilty of 27 counts of indecent assault, 14 counts of gross indecency with a child, four counts of buggery, two counts of sexual activity with a child and one of attempted indecent assault.
The Church of England Portsmouth Diocese, where Burgess worked as an organist and choirmaster until 1992, described Burgess' abuse of trust as "abhorrent".
A spokesman for the Diocese of Chichester added it was a "matter of deep shame" that offending happened while he was a choirmaster in West Sussex - a position he held until 2010.
Salterns Academy Trust, which runs Trafalgar School on the former City Boys' site, said it had no connection with the historical case.
