Covid: Hythe Ferry service saved by community fundraising
- Published
Hundreds of people have helped raise enough money to save a ferry service after it announced it had run out of money due to Covid restrictions.
More than £60,000 has been raised to rescue Hythe Ferry, which links the Waterside and Southampton.
The ferry stopped running in December when the owners confirmed it could not afford to resume crossings.
Operator Blue Funnel Ferries said it hoped the ferry would be back in service by July.
More than £37,500 was raised by the community through a crowdfunder.
In addition, Southampton City Council, New Forest District Council and Hampshire County Council joined forces to donate a grant of £22,500.
Blue Funnel Ferries said it had "nothing left to get going again" in February because of the impact of lockdowns and low passenger numbers.
Director Lee Rayment said: "The community has been absolutely fabulous helping us through, they've saved the ferry from Covid."
He added: "Now we just want to make sure everybody uses it and we can get through the winter."
Ashleigh Mutimear became heavily involved in the community fundraising, describing the ferry as a "lifeline" and walked 45 miles (72km) up and down Hythe Pier to help raise money in May.
She said: "It's such an emotional feeling of achievement, not just for me but everyone involved. This wasn't just a petition to save the ferry it was people actually giving their own money and I'm just so, so grateful."
The ferry is currently undergoing a refit on the Isle of Wight.
