Basingstoke crash death: Family tribute to Harley Davison biker
A motorcyclist who died in a crash was "taken unexpectedly and tragically whilst riding his beloved Harley Davidson", his family has said.
Daniel Downey's bike collided with a white Fiat Doblo van on the A339, close to the junction with Hackwood Lane, near Winslade, Hampshire, on 14 June.
The 58-year-old from Bordon, who was known as Max, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said inquiries were ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash.
In a statement, Mr Downey's family said: "Max was taken unexpectedly and tragically whilst riding his beloved Harley Davidson."
His long-term partner Mary and his sons are "devastated and heartbroken", the statement continued, adding: "Life just won't be the same without him."
Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
