Southampton boat show granted bigger site area
- Published
A city's boat show has been granted more space despite a reduced attendance this year due to Covid restrictions.
British Marine, which organises the Southampton International Boat Show, said the extension along Western Esplanade would improve access.
Southampton City Council's licensing and gambling sub-committee granted the application.
The 10-day show usually attracts more than 100,000 visitors but will be limited to 40,000 in September.
The larger space will see a new entrance to the show and festival area from outside West Quay shopping centre.
British Marine said the extra space, featuring exhibitor and food stands and an entertainment stage, would also benefit the economy.
Chief executive Lesley Robinson said the show directly generated £31m for the city in 2019.
One resident, George McIntosh, objected that the extension would place the show "literally outside people's homes" in Forest View.
However, Councillor Graham Galton, chairing the committee, said licensable activities would end by 21:30 each night.
The boat show has taken place at Mayflower Park and a purpose-built marina annually for more than 50 years.
Last year's show was replaced with two smaller events which were axed amid coronavirus fears with hours' notice.
This year's event will take place from 10-19 September.
Under the government roadmap, outdoor events are expected to be able to run in their full format by then.
