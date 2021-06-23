Hampshire motorway blocked by horse-box crash
A motorway has been blocked after a horse-box overturned with two horses inside.
Emergency services were called at about 10:10 BST to the M27 eastbound between junction one for Cadnam and junction two for Ower.
Hampshire fire service said one horse was caught after it fled from the horse-box while the other was trapped inside. The animals have been sedated.
The driver of the towing car suffered minor injuries, the service added.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews working with our animal rescue advisor and Hampshire police extricated the trapped horse, with the vet now assessing the conditions of both animals."
Police said the motorway had since been partially reopened.
Previously, the Romanse traffic system reported delays of more than an hour.