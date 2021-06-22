Basingstoke murder inquiry victims named as husband and wife
- Published
A married couple have been named by police as victims of a double murder.
Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his wife Michelle, 29, were found injured at their home in Buckland Avenue in Basingstoke, Hampshire, shortly before 02:00 BST on Sunday.
The couple were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 52-year-old man from Sherborne St John, who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.
Ch Insp Matthew Reeves said: "This is a shocking incident, and I understand that members of the local community will be concerned.
"We have a number of officers working hard at the scene, and there will be an increased police presence in the area.
"I want to reiterate that we believe all parties involved are known to each other and that there is no known threat to the wider community."
