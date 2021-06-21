Hampshire pub bans children after complaints, landlady says
A pub says it has been forced to introduce a complete ban of children under the age of 12 due to ongoing "bad behaviour".
The Compass Inn in Winsor, Hampshire, went child-free six days a week last year but allowed under 12s in on Sundays.
It said it took the decision to make it a total ban after receiving complaints about "rowdy children" on Father's Day.
The decision has been met with both support and criticism on social media.
Landlady of 26 years, Mop Draper, said the ban was needed to save her adult customers that visit the pub for "peace and quiet".
On Sunday, she said some children were making "a lot of noise... it was just bad for all the rest of the people eating".
'Last straw'
She added: "Other tables were complaining because they were shouting and screaming - it was just ghastly."
Describing the seven days a week ban as "the last straw", she did admit it was "pretty sad for the children that do behave themselves".
In September, the pub banned under 12s from Monday to Saturday but Ms Draper said the bad behaviour had persisted on Sundays.
On Facebook, where the decision was announced, some people have left comments of support.
"Good for you," said Wendy Bruder, adding: "Poorly behaved kids are the worst. Shame on their parents."
However, others criticised the pub for "punishing" well-behaved children and asked why some families were not just asked to leave.
Debbie Drury posted: "Wouldn't it be better, rather than tar every family with the same brush, [to] offer an adult-only area for adults who clearly don't like kids."
