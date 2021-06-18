BBC News

Man arrested after Andover motorcyclist killed in crash

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened on the B3051 near to Frost Hill, between Kingsclere and Overton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs after a motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle collision.

The crash happened on the southbound B3051 near to Frost Hill, between Kingsclere and Overton, Hampshire, at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday.

It involved a black Nissan Qashqai, a grey Skoda Fabia and a black Honda CBR motorcycle.

A 59-year-old man from Andover died at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Hampshire Constabulary arrested a 35-year-old man from Overton on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specific controlled drug above the specified limit.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.