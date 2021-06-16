Hampshire cuts leave health clinics at risk of closure
Health clinics are at risk of cuts and closures as a council seeks to save £6.8m by 2022.
Substance misuse treatment centres and sexual health clinics are among the services earmarked for closure under plans by Hampshire County Council.
Face-to-face stop smoking services could be cut, as will the number of health visitors, school nurses and community staff nurses.
The proposals put dozens of jobs at risk.
County councillor for health, Liz Fairhurst, said: "The service has worked hard to reduce its costs by improving efficiency and early intervention and prevention, thereby limiting the impact of savings on front line service delivery.
'Slap in the face'
"However, opportunities to further reduce costs are getting harder to find, and extra pressures mean that an additional £6.8 million must now be found."
Health centres such as the Winchester substance misuse treatment hub and sexual health clinics in Alton, Hythe, New Milton, Ringwood and Romsey are among those at risk of closure, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The number of venues providing face-to-face stop smoking services could go from 33 to 18 while the number of health visitors, school nurses and community staff nurses could be slashed with 47 jobs at risk.
Callum Williamson, branch secretary at Hampshire UNISON, said the proposed cuts would have a "devastating impact" on Hampshire communities.
He said: "The most vulnerable would be the hardest hit. For our members who have given their all throughout the pandemic, this will be a slap in the face."
A public consultation will close on 9 August with a decision expected later this year.
