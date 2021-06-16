Body found in fire-ravaged bungalow near Romsey
- Published
A body has been found inside a bungalow which was gutted by fire.
Emergency services were called at about 07:00 BST to the property in Crampmoor, near Romsey, Hampshire.
Crews from five fire stations tackled the blaze in the property on the A3090 Winchester Road, which was closed for four hours.
In a statement, police said a body had been found inside the address and inquiries were under way to determine the cause of the blaze.
Anne Meader, who lives next door to the detached bungalow, said the fire woke her at about 06:30 BST.
She said: "I woke my husband and I said, 'I heard a bang', and there was another bang... and he could see smoke starting to billow out of the upstairs window.
"By the time the fire engines arrived it was actually flaming out of the front. ...they're worried [the bungalow] might fall down."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.