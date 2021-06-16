Malakai Watts death: Mum 'smoked cannabis' before finding baby unconscious
- Published
A mother accused of murdering her month-old baby smoked a cannabis joint shortly before finding him unresponsive, a court has heard.
Malakai Watts was taken to hospital from his home in Hampshire on 2 February 2019. He died four days later.
He had suffered head injuries and broken ribs which prosecutors say could only have been done deliberately.
Chelsea Cuthbertson, who is accused of inflicting a fatal head injury through some form of shaking, denies murder.
Continuing the prosecution's opening statement, Sally Howse QC told Winchester Crown Court Ms Cuthbertson had been interviewed by police on several occasions following Malakai's death.
In a prepared statement to officers, the 27-year-old said she had "never consciously or intentionally harmed Malakai in any way".
She said she had overslept until about 09:00 GMT on 2 February and saw that Malakai looked "normal", asleep on his back, before going for a "big joint" outside.
The court heard she told police that the drug had little effect on her as she was a regular user.
'Resentment and anger'
She told police when she found her son "lifeless", she immediately called 999 and was instructed to perform CPR before paramedics arrived at the two-bedroom flat at Knightwood Road in Hythe.
Jurors were told in her interviews Ms Cuthbertson said the only physical force she had ever exerted on her son was during the CPR.
The court previously heard a post-mortem examination found Malakai suffered a "traumatic head injury" inflicted through "some form of shaking, possibly with some form of impact".
Ms Howse said medical evidence showed the baby sustained the injuries "very close in time" to his collapse.
"The only person who could have done this to Malakai was Chelsea Cuthbertson," she told jurors.
She said Ms Cuthbertson had an "escalating resentment" at financial worries and a perceived lack of support from her partner, and Malakai's father, Del Watts.
"Resentment and anger had reached such a point she took it out on Malakai," she said.
Giving evidence, Mr Watts replied "no" when asked if he had caused, or if he knew the cause of, Malakai's injury.
The court heard his prepared statement for police which said he had received "abusive" text messages from Ms Cuthbertson in the weeks after Malakai's birth.
"Life at Knightwood Road was not perfect but I thought Chelsea was coping to the best of her ability," his statement said.
The trial continues.