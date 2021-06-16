Southampton's Bedford Place to reopen to traffic
A city street that was partially closed to allow outdoor seating for its restaurants and bars is to reopen.
Bedford Place in Southampton has been closed to traffic since last year but some retailers say it has hit trade.
Following a consultation, the new Conservative council administration said the road would reopen on 19 July, when Covid restrictions are due to end.
A decision on whether Carlton Place and Lower Banister Street will reopen is expected later in the year.
Southampton City Council said 57% of businesses in the area were in favour of the road being reopened.
Traffic calming measures are now being considered instead.
Businesses remain divided over the issue.
Martin Chant, co-manager at Cloud Wine, said: "When the closure happened it dramatically affected businesses. We are glad to see it reopen."
Caroline French, managing director of W J French & Son, said: "Going forward I would urge the council to look to into evening, weekend or temporary closures."
Work to reopen the road will start in mid-July and planters will be moved to allow on street parking.
