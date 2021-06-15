Motorcyclist dies in crash with van in Hampshire
- Published
A man has died in a collision between a motorcycle and a van in Hampshire.
He was riding his Harley Davidson bike when it crashed with a white Fiat Doblo van on the A339, close to the junction with Hackwood Lane, near Winslade.
The 58-year-old, from Bordon, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 15:00 BST on Monday. His next of kin have been informed.
Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Inquiries are being conducted into the exact cause of the collision, the force said.
