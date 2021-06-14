Portsmouth FC: Fratton Park stadium set for £10m revamp
- Published
Portsmouth Football Club have announced work is set to start on a multi-million pound redevelopment of Fratton Park.
It will involve the south and north stands, and then the Milton End.
While the work, which includes improved access for disabled fans in all four stands, is under way, capacity will be cut with numbers to be confirmed.
In a statement the club said the revamp was needed "to meet ever tightening health and safety regulations across all areas of the stadium".
The club's chairman, Michael Eisner, said the revamp would cost £10m.
The works, which include improved access, new concession facilities, increased concourse areas and new seats, are expected to take place over the next four seasons.
Mr Eisner said: "Significant investment has already taken place over the past few years to keep the stadium safe, including keeping the south and north stands open.
During this period, both in terms of a requirement of investment into infrastructure, strategic asset purchases, and Covid losses, £10m has already been spent, along with a further commitment from myself for these works of an additional £10m."
Once the work is finished the overall capacity of the ground is expected to rise from just under 19,700 to more than 20,000.
In August, the League One club announced the go ahead for a new Milton End at the ground.
The redevelopment will be the first major change to Fratton Park since 1997.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.