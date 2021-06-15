Malakai Watts death: Mum 'murdered baby son by shaking him to death'
A mother murdered her one-month-old baby son by inflicting a fatal head injury through some form of shaking, a court has heard.
Malakai Watts was also found with eight rib fractures when he was taken to hospital on 2 February 2019. He died four days later.
Chelsea Cuthbertson said she found her baby not breathing at their flat in Hythe, Hampshire, after going outside for a cigarette.
She denies his murder.
Winchester Crown Court heard a post-mortem examination found Malakai suffered a "traumatic head injury" inflicted through "some form of shaking, possibly with some form of impact".
Prosecution counsel Sally Howse QC told jurors Ms Cuthbertson, who rang 999 at about 09:30 GMT, told police and ambulance crews her baby had appeared "OK" about 30 minutes earlier when she had "gone outside for a cigarette for five minutes".
'Cannabis smell'
When he arrived in hospital, medical staff noticed signs of pressure inside Malakai's skull and of internal bleeding, raising the possibility of a "non-accidental injury", jurors were told.
A CT scan showed "a very significant brain injury", the court heard. He was taken to the intensive care unit but died on 6 February.
Ms Howse told the court Malakai was a premature baby born on 25 December and had left hospital with "no ongoing medical conditions or neurological concerns".
The court heard a health visitor on 25 January had found Malakai was gaining weight and "appeared to be thriving".
An earlier health visit noted a "strong smell of cannabis in the flat", which Ms Cuthbertson, of Knightwood Road, Hythe, denied smoking.
Her "on and off" partner Del Watts, who worked as a car valet in Eastleigh, told police that on the evening before Malakai was taken ill, he had taken cannabis and cocaine and drank beer, and Ms Cuthbertson had drunk some wine.
The pair had woken up to feed Malakai at 04:00 when Mr Watts said he had gone back to sleep in the lounge because he could tell Ms Cuthbertson "was going to get angry and argumentative", jurors heard.
The trial continues.