Scrap metal fire at Southampton Docks sends smoke across city

Published
image copyrightHampshire and IoW Fire Service
image captionResidents have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed

A large fire has broken out in a scrap heap in Southampton Docks.

Crews were called to Western Docks shortly after 05:00 BST where 35,000 tonnes of scrap metal was alight.

Cranes, tug boats and other machinery from the site are being used to help firefighters bring the blaze under control.

Smoke can be seen for several miles and local residents are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

