McDonald's: Eight deny trespass over Basingstoke depot protest
Eight people have denied aggravated trespass after a protest at a McDonald's distribution centre.
Animal Rebellion used vehicles and bamboo structures to prevent lorries from leaving the depot, off Houndmills Road in Basingstoke, in May.
Six women and two men, aged 18 to 51, pleaded not guilty to trespass and an offence under trade union legislation.
They were released on conditional bail with a trial listed for February 2022 at Aldershot Magistrates' Court.
The charges, which include "watching or besetting a house or place to compel the abstention or doing of a lawful act, an offence under Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992", relate to the protest outside the Basingstoke facility.
It was one of a number of events staged by Animal Rebellion at depots also including Hemel Hempstead, Coventry and Heywood in Greater Manchester, during the weekend of 22-23 May.
The group is demanding McDonald's commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.
In November, the fast food giant announced plans to introduce a line of plant-based meat alternatives called "McPlant" in 2021.
The eight defendants appeared at two hearings at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and Thursday:
- Jennifer D'Netto, 51, of Rothwell Road, Malvern Wells, Worcestershire
- Elizabeth Flynn, 32, of no fixed address
- Rose Patterson, 31, of no fixed address
- Kiera Ilett-Jones, 24, of Albemarle Road, Beckenham, Kent
- Adam Haigh, 21, of no fixed address
- Bethany Croakin, 25 , of no fixed address
- Sidney Davies, 21, of Chessel Street, Bristol
- Jasmine Maslen, 18, of no fixed address
