Man, 75, dragged along Chilworth road by model train thieves
- Published
A 75-year-old man was dragged along a road by thieves in a car as they drove off with his model train.
Two men took the locomotive - valued at £6,000 - from a shed at the man's home in Chilworth, Hampshire, on Monday at about midday, police said.
The man chased the thieves to their getaway car and got hold of his train as they drove off. He was dragged for about 30ft (9m) before letting go.
He suffered minor injuries and was helped by staff at a nursing home.
Police said the car, a dark blue Volkswagen Golf which has "YH04" on its number plate, had a smashed rear windscreen covered with brown parcel tape. It was last seen in Chilworth Road, Chilworth.
The two men are described as about 30 to 40 years old.
One was about 5ft 8in tall, of heavy build, bald and wore a grey hooded top and jeans.
A third man, thought to be named Paul, was driving the car.
PC Mike Elwood said: "If you have seen a model train like this recently or been offered to buy one, we want to hear from you."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.