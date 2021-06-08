East Cowes paddling pool shuts after blue paint comes off
A paddling pool on the Isle of Wight has been forced to close just days after opening after its blue paint came off onto children's skin.
The pool, on East Cowes Esplanade, opened at the weekend following a revamp including repainting.
East Cowes Town Council has apologised to those affected and said the paint was "in no way harmful".
It added it could be removed from skin or clothing using soap and water and an exfoliating glove.
The council said the pool would now be drained and "the cause of the paint lifting investigated" - it added leaking pipework, which had been found, would be fixed.
CCTV is also being checked after reports that youngsters were seen riding bicycles in the pool on Friday evening.
A council spokeswoman added: "This could well have damaged the surface and allowed water to seep under the paint surface.
"We realise how disappointing this will be to everyone. We are hopeful that the pool will be open once again in time for the summer holidays".
