Swanwick Lakes: Tribute to toddler found in water at nature reserve
A family has paid tribute to a "bubbly" two-year-old boy who died in hospital after being found in water at a nature reserve.
Greyson Birch, from Southampton, was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water at Swanwick Lakes on 30 May, Hampshire Constabulary said.
He died at Southampton General Hospital on Thursday.
An 18-year-old Southampton man, who was known to the boy, was arrested and later bailed until 27 June.
Firefighters rescued the toddler after police were called to the beauty spot at about 20:20 BST.
His family said his "bubbly personality... filled all our hearts with joy".
"To know that each time we hear Twinkle Twinkle or someone plays Baby Shark and he's not there dancing and clapping his hands kills us to the bottom of our hearts," the family statement continued.
"I know he is now in a safe place watching over his sibling and all that came to be a part of his short but amazing life."
Police have renewed an appeal to speak to anyone who was at the reserve between 19:45 and 20:30 BST.
