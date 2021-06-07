Hampshire police officer 'held scissors to colleague's face'
A police officer held a pair of scissors to a colleague's face while subjecting her to sexist verbal abuse, a police misconduct panel has heard.
Former PC Simon Hawxwell is also accused of asking the same officer a "vulgar" question about her sex life, while putting his arms around her neck.
Mr Hawxwell was working for Hampshire Constabulary in Portsmouth at the time of the allegations in June 2020.
He denies gross misconduct over the two allegations.
Mr Hawxwell, who had been an officer for 18 years, has since left the force but issued a statement to the hearing which said he had been "fooling around" on both occasions.
The complainant, referred to only as Officer A, told the hearing she felt an arm around her neck while walking into the station and heard Mr Hawxwell ask her if she liked being "choked".
She said the incident was "quick" but had restricted her breathing as his arms had pressed on her windpipe.
Officer A said she had already decided to confront Mr Hawxwell when he made more sexualised comments the following day.
She told the hearing he had been discussing a job vacancy when he made remarks about the physical appearance any successful female candidate should have.
'Fearful'
Mr Hawxwell then used derogatory sexist language towards her when she challenged him and picked up a pair of scissors that he held about two inches from her face, she added.
"For a split second I was fearful I was going to end up getting sliced but knowing him I didn't think he would ever be capable of doing something like that... but it made me panic," she told the hearing.
Barrister Stephen Morley said the language allegedly used was "vulgar" and "utterly inappropriate for the modern police service".
Mr Hawxwell said he accepted some of the facts put to him but had not used the sexist and abusive language suggested.
PC Thomas McDermott, who witnessed both incidents but did not hear what was said, told the hearing that Mr Hawxwell used to "joke around a lot".
He said he had assumed the first incident was "just Si being Si" and, when asked about the incident involving the scissors, he added: "[Officer A] certainly didn't jump up and scream or anything - I think she just sat there."
The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday when the panel is expected to deliver its conclusions.
