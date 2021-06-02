Michael James M3 crash death: Tributes to 'amazing dad'
- Published
A man killed when his motorbike crashed with a lorry has been described as "an amazing dad" by his two daughters.
Michael James, known as "Tuns" to his friends and family, was riding his Harley Davidson on the M3 in Hampshire when the crash happened on 21 May.
The family of 40-year-old Mr James, who was from Southampton, said their lives "will never be the same again" and paid tribute to his "fun personality".
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
Mr James was travelling southbound between junction eight for Basingstoke and junction nine for Winchester when he was in collision with the HGV at about 14:00 BST.
'Never dull'
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorway was shut for seven hours while police examined the road.
In a statement, his daughters Jessica, 21, and Megan, 16, said: "We are heartbroken at losing our dad.
"He was an amazing dad and we loved him dearly. He will always be in our hearts."
A statement from the rest of his family described him as "a great young man" and that "things were certainly never dull when Tuns was around".
