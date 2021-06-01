Southampton BP oil terminal entrance blocked by protesters
Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion have blocked the entrance to a Southampton oil terminal.
Members of the campaign group laid across the entrance to a BP depot in Hamble in a protest against "greenwashing" by the fossil fuel industry and government.
Some locked arms inside oil barrels, while others dressed as cleaning ladies armed with scrubbing brushes.
BP and the government have been approached for comment.
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have spoken to the campaigners, but are currently allowing the protest to continue.
Greenwashing is a term used for companies that allegedly use misleading information to make products or services sound more environmentally friendly.
James Hill, from Extinction Rebellion, said: "The government continues to announce paper targets to reduce emissions but it is still business as usual for fossil fuel companies.
"This is incompatible with the urgent need for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees.
"We call on the government to stop the greenwash, to scrap their MER Strategy, end the subsidies to the fossil fuel industry and accelerate the transition to renewables."
Mr Hill said the protest was one of a number taking place across the country in the lead up to the G7 summit in Cornwall from 11 to 13 June.
The rich #G7 nations are polluting the Earth, squandering the world's carbon budget while leaving the poorest to suffer #DrowningInPromises.— XR South East UK (@XrSouthEastUK) June 1, 2021
The @G7 must take responsibility, they have the power to change this, they must #ActNow
No more #Greenwash! #GlobalJustice now! #G7UK pic.twitter.com/uE1k3DlSpS
