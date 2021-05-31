Swanwick Lakes rescue after two-year-old found unresponsive
- Published
A two-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being found unresponsive in water at a nature reserve.
Emergency services were called to Swanwick Lakes, in Hampshire, at about 20:20 BST on Sunday.
The boy was pulled from the water and taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he said to be in a critical but stable condition.
An 18-year-old man from Southampton, known to the boy, has been arrested.
Hampshire Constabulary said it was still investigating the circumstances surrounding how the boy came to be in the water.
Det Insp Toby Elcock said: "We know this incident will come as a shock to the local community, but we ask people to please not speculate as we follow up all lines of enquiry to establish how the boy came to be in the water.
"We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened, and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area to help us build up a picture of the circumstances."
The force is appealing for anyone who was near the reserve off Sopwith Way in Swanwick between 19:45 to 20:30 to get in touch.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.