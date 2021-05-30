BBC News

Hot air balloons soar over Isle of Wight

image copyrightRobin Hill
image captionThe balloons soar into the sky from the country park during a mass ascent

Hot air balloons have been soaring into the skies over the Isle of Wight.

The balloons have been taking off from Robin Hill Country Park near Newport during the early evening as part of a three-day event.

Organisers are hopeful for mass balloon launches at dusk on Sunday and Monday, if winds remain calm.

The flights have allowed people living nearby to watch the balloons float over the island.

The ticketed event at the park also features nightglow displays when tethered balloons light their burners in time to music.

image copyrightRobin Hill
image captionA balloon makes a flypast over Carisbrooke
image copyright@IOWightDrone
image captionBalloonists getting prepared for take off
image copyrightRobin Hill
image captionFlying in clear skies over Carisbrooke Castle
image copyright@IOWightDrone
image captionBalloons drift into the sky over the island at dusk
image copyright@IOWightDrone
image captionTethered balloons light their burners in time to music during nightglow displays

