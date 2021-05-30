Memorial ride held for cyclists killed at New Forest junction
A bike ride has been held in memory of two cyclists who died following separate crashes at the same crossroads in the New Forest.
Mark Brummel and Kieran Dix were both hit by cars at Ipley Cross, near Beaulieu. Mr Brummel died in May 2012, Mr Dix in February 2017.
The ride, organised by Southampton Cycling Campaign, saw cyclists stop at the crossroads for a minute's silence.
Following a campaign by the group, the junction's layout is being changed.
Hampshire County Council said the junction will be reconfigured "to make it safer" by changing the layout to create a staggered junction.
The group welcomed the changes but said they came too late.
A spokeswoman for the group said: "Sadly, had action been taken more promptly after Mark's death, Kieran would not have had to lose his life as well".
Mr Brummel, a former University of Southampton lecturer, spent much of his time maintaining and restoring bicycles, after taking early retirement from the physics department at the university.
Mr Dix, from Eastleigh was a design engineer. In a previous tribute, his family said he was a "serious cyclist" who had independently ridden some of the mountainous stages of the Tour de France.
Work to change the junction is expected to start by early September.
