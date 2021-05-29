BBC News

Pilots train in lake for north Atlantic flight competition

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe pilots have received training in how to deal with ditching their aircraft in the sea and life raft survival in a lake at Lower Swanwick

Pilots have been practising safety training for a flying competition by plunging into a Hampshire lake.

Crews have been simulating ditching their light aircraft in the water and escaping from a submerged plane at Andark Lake near Southampton.

Teams from Europe and North America are taking part in the Greenland Air Trophy (GAT2021) contest which involves flying from Scotland to north-east Canada.

Organised by VintageAirRally, it is due to start on 21 June.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe training simulated how to escape from a submerged plane
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPilots and their crew members are due to set off on the contest next month

The pilots will face challenges during the contest including concentrating throughout a long flight over cold water with limited fuel and unpredictable weather.

They will also have to make precision short take-offs and landings, including at a remote former Second World War US Air Force base.

The contest ends on 2 July with the winning team awarded the Greenland Air Trophy.

