Southampton rape: Man attacked by stranger in city thicket
A man was raped after being approached by two strangers as he walked along a street.
The victim, aged in his 50s, was attacked by one of the men in an overgrown area near Somerset Avenue, Southampton, on Saturday, police said.
One man is described as white, in his 20s, tall and thin. He was dressed in black and spoke with a local accent.
Police have appealed for sightings of the men in Exford Avenue or Somerset Avenue between 21:30 and 22:00 BST.
Detectives said they did not have a description of the second man.
