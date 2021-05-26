BBC News

Southsea Model Village vandalism: Thousands raised for repairs

image captionTrees were found torn out of the ground following the break-in on Sunday in the early hours

The owners of a model village wrecked by vandals say they have been "absolutely blown away" by the response to fundraising efforts.

Miniature rail tracks and trees were ripped up, windows kicked in and figures were destroyed at Southsea Model Village in Hampshire on Sunday.

A fundraising page created by one of the attraction's volunteers, with a goal of £1,750, has raised more than £7,000 in two days.

It will be used for repairs and CCTV.

image captionA rail track was ripped up at Southsea Model Village
image captionThe village - seen here before the vandalism - has been closed for much of the year because of Covid restrictions

The owners said CCTV appeared to show three males and one female at the site at the time of the vandalism at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.

It was broken into for a second time by three youths on Monday, who left when an alarm was triggered.

In a statement, the attraction said: "We have been absolutely blown away by our customers' generosity... we were left feeling pretty flat and low after not one but two break ins in as many days."

Mark Wilson, who works there, added: "It makes us feel like all the hard work we put in is really appreciated and we'd like to say a massive thank you to you all."

The model village, which was built on the seafront in 1956, only opened to the public for three weeks in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

media captionA rail track was ripped up, trees torn out of the ground, and windows smashed

Hampshire Constabulary said both incidents were being investigated.

The force said officers were patrolling the area and conducting inquiries. Witnesses or anyone with information are being urged to come forward.

A new taller fence has also been put up along the boundary between the model village and The Rose Gardens by Portsmouth City Council.

image captionWindows of the model houses were broken off in the break-in
image captionA number of figurines were thrown around by vandals and others stolen

