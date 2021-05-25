Surge testing for Indian variant in Hampshire
- Published
Surge testing will be rolled out in parts of north Hampshire after cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus were identified.
A two-week community testing programme will target a number of postcodes across the Hart district, Rushmoor borough and Surrey border.
Hampshire County Council confirmed it was in response to "a small number of cases" of the variant.
It said those identified to date have isolated appropriately.
Their contacts have been traced and testing offered, the council added.
'Transmits quickly'
The local authority's public health lead, Simon Bryant, said it was "adopting a highly precautionary approach", working with Public Health England to act fast and address outbreaks before they have a chance to spread.
He stressed that the number of cases of the variant, first identified in India, were low in the north-east of the county.
Mr Bryant said: "While we know this particular variant transmits quickly, and people may be worried, the good news is that there is currently nothing to suggest that people experience more severe illness as a consequence, or that the vaccines are any less effective against it."
Local residents without symptoms of Covid-19 who are over the age of 12 and live in the Hart district, Rushmoor borough and Surrey border, will be able to book a PCR test at one of four mobile testing units specially stationed in the area from 26 May to 9 June.
All positive results will be sent for further analysis and genome-sequencing to determine which strain of the virus they may have.