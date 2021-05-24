Petersfield Cemetery 'unexpected' human remains 'not suspicious'
Police, who cordoned off part of a cemetery after suspected human remains were found in unusual circumstances, have said they are not treating their discovery as suspicious.
Detectives were called to Petersfield Cemetery in Hampshire on Friday.
Officers sealed off an area the size of a grave and later erected two forensics tents at the scene.
But Hampshire Constabulary said it had now "accounted for the presence of the remains" found by workers.
In a statement, the force said: "Officers have carried out a thorough investigation following the discovery of human remains at Petersfield Cemetery in an unexpected context.
"Police have accounted for the presence of the remains and are not treating it as suspicious."
