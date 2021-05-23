McDonald's: Ten arrested at protests outside depots
Ten people have been arrested during protests outside McDonald's depots.
Animal Rebellion prevented lorries leaving premises in Basingstoke, Hemel Hempstead, Coventry and Heywood in Greater Manchester on Saturday.
Eight people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass over the protest in Basingstoke, Hampshire Police said.
Two others were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, criminal damage and intimidating behaviour in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.
Protesters formed blockades by attaching themselves to bamboo structures, stopping vehicles from passing through.
Referring to the incident at the Basingstoke industrial estate off Houndmills Road, Ch Insp Matt Reeves said: "Everyone has the right to free speech and protest, however, officers will take necessary action against the few who deliberately choose to act outside the law."
West Midlands Police said protesters at the distribution centre in the Canley area of Coventry left on Sunday morning and no arrests were made.
"Officers were present at the protest to engage with both the private businesses involved and ensure activists were carrying out their protest peacefully," a spokeswoman said.
On Saturday, McDonald's said it was "assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items".
"We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused," it added.
Animal Rebellion said it was protesting to "bring an end to the misery of fast food as it creates obesity, destroys the Amazon and warms up the planet".
It wants McDonald's to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.
It describes itself as "a mass movement that uses nonviolent civil disobedience to bring about a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system".
In November, the fast food giant announced plans to introduce a line of plant-based meat alternatives called "McPlant" in 2021.
Hampshire Constabulary released further details on those arrested in Basingstoke, all of whom remain in custody:
- A 25-year-old woman of no fixed abode
- A 51-year-old woman from Malvern in Worcestershire
- A 21-year-old woman from Bristol
- A 32-year-old woman from London
- A 21-year-old man of no fixed abode
- A 24-year-old woman from Beckenham in Kent
- An 18-year-old woman of no fixed abode
- A 31-year-old woman of no fixed abode
