Southampton motorcyclist killed in M3 lorry crash
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a lorry on a motorway in Hampshire.
Police were called at 14:00 BST on Friday to the M3 southbound between junction eight for Basingstoke and junction nine for Winchester.
The male rider, in his 40s and from Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for about seven hours.
Police have appealed for drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.
