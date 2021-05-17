Portsmouth choirmaster trial: Jurors told 'forget stereotypes'
Alleged victims of a former choirmaster accused of child abuse represent just a fraction of the children he had contact with, jurors have been told.
Mark Burgess, 67, from Hilsea, Portsmouth, denies 52 counts relating to the alleged abuse of 13 children, between 1976 and 2009.
At the time he was a choirmaster and music teacher in the city.
Fern Russell, defending, urged jurors to put stereotypes and prejudices aside when considering their verdicts.
Previously, Portsmouth Crown Court heard Mr Burgess used his position to inflict "horrific" abuse on his victims, who he plied with cigarettes and alcohol.
Summing up near the end of a two-month trial, Miss Russell urged jurors to consider whether it was likely Mr Burgess took the "huge risk" of abusing boys who then went straight home, and consider the fact that none mentioned it to their families.
'Feel sympathy'
She said the nature of the accusations, the lack of witnesses and the amount of time that had passed made it impossible for anyone to determine whether Mr Burgess was innocent or guilty.
"No outsiders can know what did or didn't take place - not the police, not lawyers, not the judge and not - with the greatest respect - you, the jury," she said.
"Any of us could be forgiven if we felt naturally suspicious these days of anyone who wanted a job which involves contact with children."
Miss Russell said it was natural for jurors to feel sympathy with the complainants but urged them to "put your stereotypes, prejudices and what you feel you ought to feel to one side".
Previously, the court heard that Mr Burgess worked as a teacher at Portsmouth City Boys' School, as well as being choirmaster at All Saints Church and St John's Church in Westbourne.
He faces charges, including indecent assault, gross indecency with a child, and inciting sexual activity with a child - all involving children under 16.
The trial continues.
