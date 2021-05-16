Southampton welcomes largest UK cruise ship for naming ceremony
- Published
The largest cruise ship built for UK holidaymakers has arrived in Southampton.
P&O Cruises' Iona was made to hold more than 5,000 people in the days before social distancing.
She has arrived ahead of a naming ceremony, which will feature a performance from Take That star Gary Barlow.
The cruise ship will be used by the operator for its summer season of domestic sailings.
Iona holds 17 passenger decks, is 345 metres long (1,132ft), weighs 185,000 tonnes and is believed to be Britain's most environmentally-friendly cruise ship.
The vessel is the nation's first liner to be fuelled by liquefied natural gas, which P&O described as "one of the cleanest fuels in the world".
She was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany and is set to sail on her maiden cruise to the Scottish island she was named after on 7 August.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, Iona's naming ceremony will be broadcast online and proceedings will be conducted by Dame Irene Hays, owner of travel agent Hays Travel.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "Today is a momentous day for P&O Cruises, it heralds the start of a new beginning for both the domestic cruise industry."
The ban on cruises in England will be lifted on Monday but ships will only be allowed to carry up to 1,000 passengers, or 50 per cent of their capacity, until all limits on social contact are removed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously said all restrictions would be lifted on June 21, but has warned the Indian coronavirus variant means his plan is in jeopardy.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.