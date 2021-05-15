HMS Victory's lower mast removed for first time since 1894
The main lower mast of Lord Nelson's HMS Victory has been removed for the first time in nearly 130 years.
The artefact was removed over the course of three days so experts can carry out "essential" conservation work.
The 26-tonne mast structure was lifted by a crane from its anchor point, where it had been secured since 1894.
It's part of a 20-year conservation project for the warship, which is based at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.
Andrew Baines, HMS Victory project director at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said the mast, which is one of three, was an important artefact and they were believed to be the only surviving 19th century iron masts still in use.
"Removing the lower mainmast has been an incredibly complex project," he said.
"Add in HMS Victory's iconic status, her age and our desire to keep her open to visitors as much as possible, and we have been faced with some unenviable engineering challenges.
"We know how strongly our visitors feel about Victory being without masts, but it is essential that we are able to complete this next stage of conservation, so she can remain open for the next 250 years."
The removal team had to carry out an ultrasonic thickness test and structural analysis before using 500 and 200-tonne cranes to manoeuvre the mast from the ship, hoisting it 42m (137ft) into the air.
Conservation workers will now analyse the mast to determine whether the other two also need to be removed for similar work.
HMS Victory and the other attractions at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will reopen on Monday 17 May, following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
