Little Somborne death: Man took own life after hiding son from fiancee
- Published
A man took his own life because his fiancee found out about a son he had hidden from her, a coroner has ruled.
Gavin Briggs, 40, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, was found dead in Little Somborne, Hampshire, in July.
His father, Ian Briggs, walked out of the hearing after the coroner refused to investigate his claim that Gavin died due to pressure from the Child Maintenance Service (CMS).
Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg said there was no evidence the CMS was to blame.
Mr Briggs' fiancee, Lynsey Holden, also disputed the coroner's ruling, insisting he had not known of her discovery.
She said: "I believe [Gavin's] death was predominantly impacted by his struggles with the CMS and mistakes they made with his income and arrears."
The coroner said evidence about child maintenance payments was "not relevant".
At a previous hearing, Ian Briggs said his son had been chased by the CMS for £26,000 which he did not owe.
He said Gavin Briggs was also "really concerned" about losing his job at the end of a probationary period.
Ms Holden said her "amazing" fiance, who struggled financially, had been worried about an end-of-probation meeting with his employer on 1 July 2020.
On the same day, she said she found paperwork in a drawer which indicated he had a third son, conceived before they met, who she had not known about.
Following the discovery she ignored four texts from him, after which he bought equipment to take his own life and drove from Hertfordshire to Hampshire, the inquest heard.
'Inaccurate'
Several hours later she sent him a text that read: "I've just found out the last three years of my life has been based on lies."
Mr Briggs' body was found in his car in Whitehall Road two days later.
Recording a conclusion of suicide, the coroner said there was nothing to suggest that job fears or the CMS caused or contributed to the death.
He added: "Ms Holden did not respond to messages... It seems to me that Gavin Briggs knew at that point that something was amiss.
"Because... he had concealed the fact of his third son, Gavin Briggs believed his life would crumble around him."
Ms Holden intervened to say: "At no point on 1 July did Gavin find out what I knew. I think it's inaccurate."
The Department for Work and Pensions, which was not asked by the coroner to give evidence, has been approached for comment.
