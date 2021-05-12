Surprise Basingstoke hospital artwork prompts NHS tributes
- Published
Patients and NHS staff have written messages of gratitude to nurses on an artwork that turned up unexpectedly outside a hospital.
The Banksy-style image of a nurse, by Hampshire artist Hendog, appeared at Basingstoke Hospital earlier.
The artist wrote on social media: "Happy International Nurses Day! If you want to leave a thank you, go and write your message on it."
The hospital said it would put the work on permanent display.
Alex Whitfield, chief executive of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are very grateful to Hendog for this surprise.
"The beautiful artwork allows staff and members of the public to add their own messages of thanks, reflecting on the crucial role nurses have played in the response to the pandemic."
One NHS worker wrote on the image: "For holding each other together, smiling and making each other laugh... for always being amazing."
Another gave thanks "to all my colleagues who helped me through such a difficult time when I lost my partner".
Hendog wrote on Instagram: "This past year has massively impacted nurses everywhere. And though their hard work and sacrifice, they have massively impacted our road back to normality, and saved so many lives."
Another Hendog work appeared outside Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester in April.
In May 2020, the renowned artist Banksy left an NHS-themed image in a foyer at Southampton General Hospital.
The picture of a boy playing with a nurse superhero doll later fetched £14.4m at auction.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.