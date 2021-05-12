Dozens of objections to crazy golf at South Parade Pier
Dozens of objections have been made by residents to the building of a crazy golf complex at a Victorian pier.
The owners of South Parade Pier in Southsea, Portsmouth, submitted a planning application for the site near the Grade II-listed structure.
A report, on behalf of owner Tommy Ware, said the attraction would provide entertainment and would not detract from the character of the seafront.
But residents have said any crazy golf site would be an eyesore.
The 600 square metre open air site is planned for an area on the beach west of the pier, including a reception area.
Resident Holly Edwards said: "This would be an eyesore on the beach and take away the view of the well-loved pier.
"This would detract the beauty from this stretch of the beach. I strongly oppose these plans."
Sally Hood said: "The beach should not be used for the financial benefit of private individuals. There are already two similar facilities along the seafront - pitch and putt and crazy golf.
"We do not need this to attract visitors to Southsea. We need a plenty of natural beautiful beach for visitors to enjoy."
Nine comments have been submitted to the council in support.
A design and access statement for Mr Ware said the complex would cover a "little used" and "relatively small part" of the beach, and not affect the overall attractiveness of the beach.
It added the crazy golf site would support proposals for small scale restaurants, cafes and other activities that would diversify the leisure and cultural offer.
The 1908-built pier reopened in 2017 after a revamp by South Parade Pier Ltd.
The consultation is due to finish on 21 June before the decision goes before Portsmouth City Council.
