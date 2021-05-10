Conservative Donna Jones elected Police and Crime Commissioner
Donna Jones has been elected as the new Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
The Conservative candidate received 49.8% of the first preference votes.
She was elected on second preference votes, after no candidates received more than 50% of first preference ballots.
Ms Jones received a total of 312,993 votes compared to her nearest challenger, Labour's Tony Bunday, who received a total of 145,751.
Liberal Democrat candidate Richard Murphy and Steve James-Bailey, Independent, were both eliminated following the count of the first preference votes.
Ms Jones, a magistrate in Hampshire for 15 years, claimed to be the youngest member of the judiciary in England and Wales when she was appointed in 2005.
She is also the only woman to have served as leader of Portsmouth City Council.
As part of her campaign, Ms Jones said she was committed to increasing police officer numbers and improving police visibility, which she said could be achieved by "investing in hand-held technology that reduces time spent in police stations filing reports".
PCCs, first introduced in 2012, are elected representatives who work to ensure the 41 police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
Their responsibilities include setting out force budgets, holding chief constables to account, and providing a link between communities and police.
