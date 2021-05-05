Bridge-crash bus driver admits dangerous driving
- Published
The driver of a school bus that had its roof torn off when it crashed into a railway bridge has pleaded guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving.
Martin Walker admitted three charges after three children suffered "life-changing" injuries in the crash on 10 September.
The double-decker was taking 74 pupils, aged 11 to 16, to Henry Beaufort School in Winchester, Hampshire.
Walker, 36, from Southampton, is due to be sentenced on 9 July.
Winchester Crown Court judge, Recorder Don Tait, told Walker he could face a custodial sentence.
"You have pleaded guilty to three very serious offences, you will in due course receive the appropriate credit for pleading guilty at this hearing," the judge said.
"These are serious offences and all options will be open to the sentencing court in due course. These options will include immediate custody."
Neil Fitzgibbon, defending, said Walker had no previous convictions and had an "unblemished record with Stagecoach".
"He is consumed with remorse at what happened," he told the court.
Mr Fitzgibbon requested probation reports be prepared on Walker, including an assessment for learning difficulties.
A previous hearing was told Walker's charges related to three children who suffered "life-changing facial injuries" in the crash on Wellhouse Lane.
Another 12 children suffered minor injuries.
Walker has been released on unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing.
