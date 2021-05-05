Aldershot baby murder accused 'gave birth under tree'
- Published
A woman accused of murdering her newborn baby gave birth under a tree near a town centre park late at night, a court has heard.
The baby girl's body was discovered in the park by council staff in Manor Park, Aldershot, in May 2017.
Winchester Crown Court heard she had suffered multiple skull fractures and analysis showed she was less than six hours old when she died.
Care home worker Babita Rai, 24, denies murder and infanticide.
Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said Ms Rai gave birth sometime between 15 and 16 May 2017.
The baby's body was found several days later in undergrowth within the park.
He told the court the baby suffered multiple skull fractures and blunt force impacts that were "deliberately inflicted" and could not have been caused accidentally during labour or by the baby falling on the floor.
Jurors heard blood found beside a tree close to where the baby was found matched that of Ms Rai and a "contact stain" on a spike in the railings matched that of the child, Mr Feest said.
"It is unclear whether she was alone at the time or not - either she inflicted the injuries herself or she was acting in concert - a joint enterprise," Mr Feest told the jury.
The court heard Ms Rai arrived in the UK from Nepal in February 2017 and was given indefinite leave to remain.
Jurors were told she registered with a GP surgery and filled in "na" [not applicable] to a question about pregnancy.
Almost a year after the baby's death, Ms Rai was spoken to by police conducting house-to-house inquiries but "gave no information" to officers, it was heard.
Addressing the jury, defence counsel Michael Turner QC said it was a "dreadfully, dreadfully sad case".
"A lack of memory goes hand-in-hand with someone whose balance of mind was disturbed at the time of birth," he said.
He said there was a "mixed picture" and the jury would need to decide whether "birth-related injuries" caused the baby's death.
The trial continues.