Hampshire water supplies reconnected after storm damage
- Published
Mains water has been restored to thousands of customers who lost their supply when a storm cut power to a treatment works.
The outage at the Otterbourne plant affected more than 20,000 properties in the Southampton and Winchester areas and forced the closure of two schools and a Covid-19 testing centre.
Southern Water said most supply issues had been fixed.
Bottled water distribution points would remain in place on Wednesday, it added.
The firm previously said the problems began late on Monday evening when a storm caused a power blackout at Otterbourne Water Treatment Works.
It said Yew Hill reservoir, near Winchester, which is supplied by the works, consequently had a lower water level which affected customers' supplies.
Merryoak Covid-19 testing centre in Southampton and Netley Abbey junior and infant schools were among organisations which closed on Tuesday because of the disruption.
No school closures were reported on Wednesday by Hampshire County Council, and the testing centre reopened.
The water firm said supplies had been restored to "most customers in the Southampton area", although some Twitter users have reported continuing problems.
The firm said bottled water could be collected from South Winchester park and ride, Places Leisure Eastleigh and Costco in Regents Park Road, Southampton.
